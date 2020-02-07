Buffalo Place thieves try to sell stolen merchandise to Buffalo Place employee

Note to crooks: If you're going to steal something from Buffalo Place, don't try to sell it back to a Buffalo Place employee who knows about the theft.

Buffalo Place personnel notified Buffalo Police one day last month that someone had entered the concession stand at Rotary Rink without permission and damaged the door. Cash, an iPad, a point-of-sale machine, ice skates, cleaning supplies and boxes of chocolates – as well as one of the security cameras – all were missing.

The camera footage is stored remotely "in the cloud," so Buffalo Place provided it to police, who had also obtained fingerprints and DNA evidence at the scene. The camera showed the thieves breaking in and damaging the door.

The big break in the case came when an unnamed Buffalo Place employee was at Cathedral Park later, when one of the burglars tried to sell some of the stolen items. The employee contacted the Buffalo Place Rangers, who notified police to make the arrest.

Officials recovered boxes of candy and other items – but not the camera or cash.