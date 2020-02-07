Bills add Jacques Cesaire as assistant defensive line coach

The Bills have hired Jacques Cesaire as assistant defensive line coach to help new defensive line coach Eric Washington.

Cesaire replaces Aaron Whitecotton, who is joining the San Francisco 49ers' staff. Whitecotton spent the last two years as assistant defensive line coach and was Sean McDermott's assistant in 2017.

Cesaire, 39, comes to the Bills after five years as the assistant defensive line coach at the University of San Diego. Cesaire played nine years with the San Diego Chargers from 2003 to 2011, appearing in 125 games with 217 tackles and 12.5 sacks.

Washington, who was with the Carolina Panthers, replaced Bill Teerlinck, who was named defensive line coach at Virginia Tech.