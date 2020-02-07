BLODGETT, Mary Beth

BLODGETT - Mary Beth February 5, 2020; loving daughter Marianne (nee Cook) and the late Frank M. Stabel; devoted mother of Laura (Martin) Fernandez; dear sister of James and John Stabel: sister-in -law of Anne (late Richard) Blodgett; also survived by nieces and nephews; dearest friend of Christine (Thomas) Bellari Kaminska. The Family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., Sunday from 12 Noon to 4PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Amelia Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, 14150, Monday at 9:00 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Beth's memory to the SPCA of WNY. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com.