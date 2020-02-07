Deaths Death Notices
BAMMERT, Albert Leslie
BAMMERT - Albert Leslie February 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Gloria (nee Roling) Bammert; loving father of Cynthia B. (William D.) Jones, Kathleen M. (John M.) Jacobs and Melinda S. (Keith A.) Widmer; cherished grandfather of Nicholas A. and Natalie G. Widmer; dear brother of the late Robert Clyde (late Carmen May) and Laurence Amos (late Paula Jean) Bammert; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday morning at 11:30 in SS Peter & Paul Church, Williamsville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Keweenaw County Historical Society, 670 Lighthouse Rd., Eagle Harbor, MI 49950. Share online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com
