Amherst police ID officer, 5 UB students involved in Sheridan Drive crash

Amherst police on Friday identified the five University at Buffalo students and the town police officer involved in a crash last week in Eggertsville.

Police say they continue to investigate the crash, which took place just before midnight Jan. 31 on Sheridan Drive near Sweet Home Road. That's where the vehicle driven by Officer John Rusch, responding to an in-progress call for service, collided with a 2012 Chevrolet.

The five students were taken to Erie County Medical Center, with two of them listed in critical condition. UB said it was providing assistance to the students and their families.

The students were identified as driver Brenna Sullivan, 20, of Long Island, and passengers Cara Wojtach, 20; Mary Devaney, 20; Savanna Hinten, 20; and Sophia Calleo, 19.

Rusch was taken to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital for minor injuries.

Police did not provide additional medical information nor did they offer further details on the crash, except to say Rusch had activated his lights and siren.

The department said it still is looking for witnesses who haven't spoken to investigators about the crash. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Amherst police at 689-1311.