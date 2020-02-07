AM&A's owners bring in new investors and equity into $60M project

The Chinese owners of the AM&A's building in downtown Buffalo have brought in more than $2 million in additional foreign capital to their redevelopment effort, providing more reassurance to their lender and tax credit investor on the project.

Queens, N.Y.-based Landco H&L, a group of investors from both the United States and China, is in the midst of a $60 million conversion of the landmark 10-story building on Main Street into a new Wyndham Buffalo Hotel.

It's one of the biggest and most visible construction projects downtown, given the size and prominence of the building near Lafayette Square.

Landco already has invested about $15 million of its own money on major environmental remediation and initial demolition work at the building to get it ready for the transformation. That preliminary work, which took more than two years and multiple firms to complete, included asbestos cleanup and mold removal from an old basement flood, as well as carving a new atrium in the center of the building to provide light for guest rooms.

But the remainder of the more than $40 million project required more equity and additional investors before Landco could secure the final agreement of an unidentified lender and the historic tax credit investor, National Trust Community Investment Corp.

On Thursday, Landco got that equity, according to documents filed with the Erie County Clerk's office and two sources familiar with the project. That would enable the long-delayed effort to continue, instead of stalling the venture and leaving an empty shell in the city's core. The project also is now being overseen by Buffalo-based Savarino Cos. as construction manager.

The investor group purchased the 375,000-square-foot complex in 2014 for $2.775 million, and eventually unveiled a redevelopment plan that has morphed a couple of times since then. The most recent iteration called for a 340-room hotel with two restaurants; 6,000 to 8,000 square feet of retail space; a pool and spa in the basement that would be operated by a third party; and 40,000 square feet of banquet and meeting space on the second floor.

The group is now modifying the design to look more like a traditional hotel, with the rooms reconfigured for a more cost-effective layout than originally proposed, according to one of the sources. Additionally, that source added, one of the restaurants may be dropped in the new design by Silvestri Architects, and the third-party pool and spa will now be a more typical hotel pool.

Finally, there's movement in the ongoing dispute between Landco and the city over repairs to the utility vault that extends from the building's basement underneath Washington Street. The vault's frame had deteriorated over years of decay, and can no longer support car traffic above it, so half of the street has been closed for more than a year. But neither side wanted to take responsibility for the repair work, claiming the other had jurisdiction.

With pressure from the city increasing, Landco recently hired a new engineer and is now preparing to submit a plan to city officials to remedy the problems.