WOLINSKI, Daniel J.

WOLINSKI WOLINSKI - Daniel J. February 4, 2020 at the age of 77; beloved husband of Colleen M. (nee Modaffara) Wolinski; dear father of Ken (Linda) Wolinski, Kevin Wolinski and Michael (Patty Fenzel) Wolinski; devoted grandfather of Tabatha and Kayla Wolinski; dear brother of Diane (Michael) Parker; also survived by many adoring nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial Friday, February 7th at 11:30 AM at Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Drive. Please assemble at church. Arrangements by the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com.