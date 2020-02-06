What about the Whirlpool Bridge? Trump policy on NEXUS won't have immediate impact

The Trump administration's decision not to allow New Yorkers to renew their memberships in NEXUS or Global Entry because of the state's efforts to protect driver's license data from federal inspection will have no immediate impact at the Whirlpool Rapids Bridge in Niagara Falls, or other local border crossings.

A Niagara Falls Bridge Commission spokesman said drivers who have valid NEXUS memberships now can continue to use them.

Only NEXUS members are allowed to cross at the Whirlpool Rapids Bridge, which is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. It's considered a "neighborhood bridge" for Niagara Falls-area residents who drive to and from Canada frequently.

"As our mission is to ensure the safe, efficient, and effective movement of goods and people between Canada and the United States at our three international bridge crossings, we are certainly concerned that any limitations placed on the NEXUS program, enrollment, or card renewal could have lasting, detrimental regional economic and travel impacts," Bridge Commission General Manager Kenneth Bieger said in a statement.

"We plan to communicate these concerns to various elected officials from all parties, in order to ensure that an informed dialogue takes place, with a speedy resolution reached, so that the vast benefits of active NEXUS program enrollment can continue to be realized," Bieger said.