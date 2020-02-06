WEHRLIN, Maureen Catherine

WEHRLIN - Maureen Catherine January 30, 2020, age 87. Born May 16, 1932 in Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of Floyd G.; dear mother of Mark (Tammy) and Aileen Samson; cherished grandmother of Karen (Jonathan) Ganci, Katy Samson, Ashleigh, James (Amy) and Daniel (Kristi) Hoggard; great-grandmother of Rayne, Adelaid Ganci, Arika Marosi, Alyssa, Isaiah, Isaac, Ariana, and Elia Hoggard; step-sister of Pam (Michael) Sweet and Bruce (Nancy) Solly. Preceded in death by parents Al and Ann (nee Ryan) Thiringer. Maureen attended Kenmore High School in Buffalo, NY and graduated from Buffalo State Teacher College and taught elementary school for a few years before becoming a full-time mom for many years with her two children. She was devoted to her family and their activities. Maureen was an avid reader and enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles and puzzle books. After moving to Michigan, Maureen worked at Eastern Michigan University as a supervisor in the Cashiers and Student Accounting offices for almost 20 years, where she retired. A Memorial Service is being planned for a later date by the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association. Care and services were entrusted to the KEEHN-GRIFFIN FUNERAL HOME, Brighton. Please share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family online at www.keehn-griffinfuneralhome.com