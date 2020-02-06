Tom Bauerle going it alone; David Bellavia still working for WBEN

Inquiring minds want to know: Is David Bellavia no longer working at WBEN-AM, the local Entercom news and talk station?

The question came up because the former WBEN afternoon program “Bauerle and Bellavia” finally has a name change and is just being called “Bauerle.”

In response to a question about why Tom Bauerle is now billed as the solo host of the station’s afternoon talk show, a spokesperson for the station said Bellavia is still with WBEN.

“We have adjusted his duties to allow him the flexibility to continue with his Medal of Honor duties,” the spokesperson wrote. “We are incredibly proud to continue our relationship with him and will soon be announcing a new venture with him.”

Bellavia received the Medal of Honor in June from President Trump for his valor in the Iraqi War on Nov. 10, 2004.

