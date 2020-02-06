The Bethune Lofts have history, location and amenities

Buffalo’s fabulous architectural history includes Louise Blanchard Bethune, the first woman to have worked as a professional architect in the U.S.

The Bethune Lofts, located on Main Street in Buffalo, were named for her by Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation, which developed the former Buffalo Meter Company into a six-story loft building that has 87 apartments.

The building was designed by architects Lockwood, Greene & Co. of Boston, Mass., the same firm that designed Buffalo’s Pierce Arrow Factory and the Larkin Exchange Building. Construction was completed in 1917.

By the late 1960s the facility had became outdated. It was purchased by the University at Buffalo for use by the art and architecture departments and called Louise Blanchard Bethune Hall. The school moved out during the mid-1990s, and for a time the building sat empty for a number of years before being developed by Ciminelli in 2013. Its now listed on the National Historic Register.

The building is a prime example of a “daylight factory,” with tall windows on every level. Scenes from “The Natural” were filmed here, as well as at nearby All High Stadium. The Bethune features 70 percent glass that lets in natural light throughout the day.

Today, residents of the Bethune Lofts enjoy the $15.6 million in renovations that turned the daylight factory into fabulous loft apartments.

Some of the general features include hardwood flooring and 14-foot ceilings. Several green components earn the building its LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification.

What’s also unique is that there are 27 distinct apartment layouts that range from one bed/one bath to two bedroom/two baths.

Fourth floor units feature two levels while the rest are single-level. The sixth floor is a private penthouse.

Residents enter the building (using a secure fob) from a gated and secured parking lot into a beautiful lobby that features gorgeous artwork, including a wall art sculpture that uses replica Buffalo Meter Company meter caps.

Two elevators service the building, which features wide carpeted halls that along with the thick walls of the structure keep the building quiet and peaceful.

Entered from a common hall, apartments open up into a bright space, some with exposed brick walls, depending on the location. Other units might feature original features, like original loading dock doors.

Floors are hardwood, with carpeting in the bedrooms and tile in the bathrooms. Kitchens feature all stainless steel appliances, rich dark cabinets, solid surface countertops and tile backsplashes.

Generous sized bathrooms include a walk-in shower (for most units) along with plenty of storage space. Good-sized bedrooms have large closets, and additional storage space is available upon request. The building also has an on-site laundry,and on-site fitness facility.

Common areas on each floor and in the main lobby have guest WiFi. During the summer there is a common recreation area. Pets are permitted with prior arrangements.

The location at 2917 Main St. near Hertel Avenue is ideal and within walking distance to the Metro Rail and bus line. Rents begin at $950, with apartments available now starting at $1,275. All include heat, AC, water, garbage and snow removal in the parking lot and along walkways.

To learn more about available units, visit bethunelofts.com or call (716) 800-4159 to request a formal showing.