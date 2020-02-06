N.Y. health department on coronavirus: 'Risk to the general public is still low'

The state Health Department has not found any cases of coronavirus in New York, according to a statement the agency released this week.

Of samples from 20 New Yorkers sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing, 12 have come back negative and the remaining eight are pending.

In a news release, Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said: "While the risk to the general public is still low, we continue to urge New Yorkers to remain vigilant and take proper precautions to protect themselves and their families.”

Coronavirus is a respiratory illness that originated in Wuhan, China. It has spread quickly, leading to concern that it could become a pandemic. About 560 people are believed to have died from the disease. So far, most of those infected with the virus have been in China. Most of the deaths have been there as well.

A hotline as been at established at (888) 364-3065, where health department experts can answer questions about the virus.