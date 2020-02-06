Striking LVD Strippit workers ratify new deal, end strike

Workers at LVD Strippit in Akron have ratified a new deal, ending a strike that began Monday.

The 36 workers, represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, on Thursday ratified a three-year agreement. They are set to return to their jobs on Monday at the company, which makes metal-cutting machines.

"We're just happy that it got done quickly so that we can get back to making products so this company can make money and be successful," said Peter Cooney, an official with the union.

The union declined to disclose the vote percentages.

LVD Strippit is located at 12975 Clarence Center Road. Belgium-based LVD bought the Akron operation in 1998.