SMITH - Daniel W., Jr. February 3, 2020 of Cheektowaga, NY. Entered into a galaxy far, far away. The best husband ever to Dawn (nee Rudich) Smith; loving father to Ryan and Victoria (Michael Krause) Smith; cherished pops to Mya; dearest son of Phyllis (late Daniel Sr) Smith; devoted brother of Faydra (Chuck) Burleigh and Shera Smith; adoring uncle of Samantha Smith, Destiny and Kayla Rose; son-in-law of Ronald (late Carolann) Rudich. A Celebration of Life for Dan will be held on Saturday from 2-6 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.). Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Wings Flights of Hope in memory of Dan's name. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com