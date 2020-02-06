Another storm overnight into Friday could affect commutes

The second part of the one-two winter storm punch is continuing Friday.

Snow is expected to affect the Friday morning and evening commutes.

The Buffalo Public School District is closed Friday, according to a statement Thursday from the district's Elena Cala. Staff also was asked not to report.

Cala said in an emailed announcement that the closure is "due to weather and concern for our children's safety."

At the National Weather Service office in Buffalo, meteorologist Aaron Reynolds said that there would be a mix of sleet and freezing rain lasting some hours of the overnight period into Friday morning.

Then, Reynolds said, there would be a transition into snow. Ice could be 1/10 of an inch in the overnight period, Reynolds said.

Travel could be difficult because of the snow, according to the weather service. Winds will be gusting up to 35 mph in some areas.

Friday's storm could add 4 to 8 inches in northern Erie County and 5 to 9 inches in southern Erie, Wyoming, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. Niagara and Genesee counties could see another 5 to 10 inches, and parts of Orleans County could get up to 11 inches.

On Saturday, high temperatures will be in the low 20s, he said. Sunday, highs will be in the mid-30s.