Sign of the times: Orthopedists enlist nutritionists to help patients, young athletes

A regional orthopedic group looking to better serve its patients and the sports teams it helps train has brought a nutritional company into its fold.

Balanced Nutrition of WNY last month became part of Excelsior Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine and moved into the company headquarters on Sheridan Drive in Amherst.

“We're not going by the latest fad or nutrition trend,” said Melinda “Mindy” Yoder, a registered dietitian and certified nutritionist who has become manager of Balanced Nutrition Services at Excelsior. “We look at the medical diagnosis, the safety of the individual, their medications, their lifestyle, and create interventions specific to them.”

Excelsior looks to Yoder and her three-member staff to arm joint-replacement patients with better nutritional practices before and after surgery, equip high school and college athletes with eating habits that can help prevent injuries and enhance performance, and, in time, create workplace wellness programs for businesses and organizations.

A vital part of that work will be helping those who are extremely obese handle the rigors of shoulder, knee and hip replacement surgeries at a practice that handles roughly 20% of those procedures in an outpatient surgical center on the Excelsior campus.

Those with a body mass index, or BMI, of 19 to 25 are considered healthy, 25 to 29 overweight, and 30 obese.

Those with a BMI near or above 40 must undergo surgery in a hospital because the risk of complications are higher, said Mark Wolbert, vice president of business development with Excelsior. He estimated that roughly 30% of joint-replacement patients fall near or above that range in the practice and nationwide.

Also worrisome is that the same weight-bearing load that taxed the original joint of these patients also can impact the replacement.

“We see it all the time,” said Dr. Nicholas Violante, an Excelsior surgeon who specializes in hip and knee replacements. “Patients who are eating right and maintaining a healthy weight are much more likely to have successful outcomes with joint replacement surgery than those who don’t. Their recovery time is quicker, their pain is less and the new joint will work for them for a longer period of time.”

Medical nutrition is usually covered by health insurance, said Yoder, who also will continue to see patients with chronic conditions seeking to benefit from healthier eating.

UBMD Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine – the other large regional specialty practice – in July brought registered dietitian and certified nutritionist Natalie Robertello to its Harlem Road office in Amherst to perform much the same functions. Robertello, owner of BeFueled Sports Nutrition, also is available to train sports teams and clients at Impact Sports Performance in LECOM Harborcenter, which the UBMD practice owns.

The practice works with the Buffalo Bandits, Bills and Sabres, UB sports teams and other college and high school squads.

Yoder for several years has handled nutritional training for 13 Canisius College sports teams and will now become available for the 13 high school sports programs Excelsior helps with athletic training and sports performance.

Nutrition complements physical therapy, fitness programs and other measures that also help patients and athletes, said Josette Fisher, Excelsior director of sports performance and wellness.

“In getting patients prepped for surgery, the nutrition component was the missing link," Fisher said. “We can teach them exercises, give them some preventative work to do but without that nutrition piece, we're not able to get the needle moved.”

It also helps athletes get an edge in their sports of choice.

“We have kiddos eating a bag of chips and drinking a Coke before they go and participate in a tournament,” Yoder said. “Our goal is to educate and provide a different service for athletes, as well as educate parents and coaches.”