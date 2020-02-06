Section VI football unveils division alignments for 2020 season

The Section VI Football Federation has released its division alignments for the 2020 season.

Among the notable changes from last season:

Two-time defending state Class D champion Clymer/Sherman/Panama moves up into Class C and will be part of the South division with Southwestern, which made the state semifinals last season in Class C.

Jamestown, the top seed in the Class AA playoffs last year and a sectional semifinalist, drops down into Class A and will be part of Class A1. Lockport also drops from Class AA into A1.

West Seneca East, the 2018 state runner-up in Class A, moves down into Class B and will be in the B1 division.

Class B consists of 14 teams so, unlike previous seasons, Class B will be aligned into two divisions instead of three or four. Last year the B had four divisions.

Class C grows to 18 teams and will be divided into three six-team divisions based on geography. It’s the only classification that appears to use geography for divisions. Class A and Class B are assigned based on enrollment as they were last season.

Among the teams to drop into Class C from B are Newfane, Medina, Tonawanda, Lackawanna, Alden and Springville.

There are only six teams in Class D, including last year’s section runner-up Franklinville/Ellicottville.

C/S/P is technically a Class D program based on the formula used by the section but is paying the price for success. Winning two straight state titles prompted the Section VI Competition Committee to move the Thunderwolves into Class C, according to coach Ty Harper.

"We're OK with it," Harper said. "It'll be a nice challenge for us."

Roy-Hart is expected to merge with Barker and Lyndonville and drop to eight-man football, Roy-Hart Athletic Director John Grzymala said Thursday. Roy-Hart, which went 0-7 with only 27 varsity players and no junior varsity or modified programs, will serve as the host school under the plan, which is set to be approved Feb. 12 at the Roy-Hart board of education meeting and Feb. 10 at the Lyndonville and Barker board meetings.

Last year, Frewsburg and Maple Grove became the first area teams to go from 11-man to eight-man football.

None of Buffalo's public schools will change their divisions from last year.

Last month, Section VI reversed a decision that would have moved scheduling responsibilities to the respective leagues instead of the Section VI Football Federation and would have left the city schools without a league.

Division alignments

AA Division: Hutch-Tech, Bennett, Niagara Falls, Lancaster, Orchard Park, Frontier, Clarence, Williamsville North.

Class A1: Jamestown, Lockport, Niagara Wheatfield, West Seneca West, Hamburg, Kenmore West, McKinley, Grand Island.

Class A2: Sweet Home, North Tonawanda, South Park, Williamsville East, Kenmore East, Starpoint, Amherst, Williamsville South.

Class B1: West Seneca East, Burgard/Arts, East Aurora/Holland, Iroquois, Pioneer, Cheektowaga, Lew-Port.

Class B2: Lake Shore, WNY Maritime/Health Sciences, Olean, Maryvale, Dunkirk, Albion, Depew.

Class C South: Fredonia, Cassadaga Valley/Falconer, Southwestern, Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Brocton, Allegany/Limestone, Clymer/Sherman/Panama.

Class C Central: Lackawanna, Springville, Alden, Eden/North Collins, JFK, Gowanda/Pine Valley

Class C North: Tonawanda, Newfane, Medina, Akron, Wilson, Cleveland-Hill.

Class D: Portville, Salamanca, Silver Creek/Forestville, Catt./Little Valley, Franklinville/Ellicottville, Randolph.