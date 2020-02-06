SANDFORD, Dorothy A. (Kibler)

February 4, 2020, age 76. Beloved wife of 50 years to Kent I. Sandford; loving mother of Karen L. and Kevin W. Sandford; caring daughter of the late Raymond and Leona (nee Bartz) Kibler; dear sister of Diane (John) Dutton, Charles (Jean), Lawrence (MaryLou), Norman (Joanne) Kibler, Mary (Daniel) Marzolf, Michael Kibler and the late Raymond Kibler; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday from Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton Street, Elma at 10 AM. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com