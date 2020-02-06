Roy-Hart, Lyndonville, Barker expected to merge for 8-man football

Western New York high school football is expected to add another eight-man football program as Roy-Hart is expected to combine with Barker and Lyndonville, Roy-Hart Athletic Director John Grzymala said Thursday.

Roy-Hart will serve as the host school under the plan, which is set to be approved Feb. 12 at the Roy-Hart board of education meeting and Feb. 10 at the Lyndonville and Barker board meetings.

Roy-Hart had a varsity team last season that finished 0-7 with 27 players, but 10 players graduated, Grzymala said. There was no junior varsity team and only four players signed up for modified, so there was no team at that level.

Barker had about 10 junior varsity and varsity players who played at Medina last year. Lyndonville had about two to four players who played at Medina.

Roy-Hart and Barker were a merged 11-man program for seven years, with the agreement ending after the 2017 season. Barker had more players on the team for the first six years with the program known as Barker-Roy-Hart. The roles switched for the 2017 season with Barker only having 13 players in the varsity or JV programs.

Maple Grove and Frewsburg became the first Western New York schools to move to eight-man football last season.

https://buffalonews.com/2019/09/03/eight-is-enough-schools-turn-to-eight-man-football-for-long-term-sustainability/