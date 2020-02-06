Rolling Stones to play New Era Field June 6

The Rolling Stones are coming back to Buffalo.

The rock legends will play New Era Field on June 6 as part of their "No Filter" tour.

Prices are yet to be announced but tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Feb. 14. A limited number of VIP packages will be available, too. There also is a presale available through the band's website with directions available at rollingstones.com/tour. If you already are a member of the Rolling Stones Official Mailing List, you will automatically receive a pre-sale code for this U.S. tour. American Express card members will be able to buy two tickets before the general public, from 10 a.m. Feb. 12 to 10 p.m. Feb. 13.

The 15-date, U.S.-Canada tour also includes shows June 19 in Cleveland and June 23 in Pittsburgh. The tour kicks off May 8 in San Diego.

“It’s always a pleasure to return to North America and play for some of biggest and best crowds in the world!,” Mick Jagger said in a news release announcing the tour.

The band released a video announcing the tour in which Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood talked about the magic of being on tour in different cities and seeing "old friends."

The band was last here in 2015 for a show in what was then called Ralph Wilson Stadium. The Stones also performed in the Orchard Park stadium in 1975, '78 and '81.

