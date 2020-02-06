Reporters' Notebook: Feb. 6, 2020

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to legendary Jamaican reggae singer Bob Marley, born on this date in 1945, “Some people feel the rain. Others just get wet.”

• • •

OOPS! – Historian Susan Eck writes to inform us that the illustrious Buffalo suffragist Ada Davenport Kendall was arrested with other women protesting outside the White House fence in 1917, not while chaining herself to the fence in 1919 as stated on Kendall’s great-granddaughter’s website.

Eck will give a full account of Kendall, a columnist for 16 years in the Buffalo Express, when she speaks in a Soup and Story program that begins at noon Saturday in the Niagara History Center, 215 Niagara St., Lockport. Suggested donation is $5. Call 434-7433 to register.

• • •

TREASURE TROVE – The Friends of the Orchard Park Public Library will hold a special book sale from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the library at 4570 S. Buffalo St. Estelle Adelman, who is chairing the sale, says it will feature “rare, out of print, collectible books individually researched and priced lower than dealer or online prices.”

• • •

HERE’S THE BEEF – St. Gabriel’s Ladies Guild will hold a meat raffle Friday evening in the Parish Hall, 5271 Clinton Ave., Elma. Doors open at 6:30. First spin at 7. Admission is $5, 21 and over, and includes snacks, beer, pop and wine. There also will be raffles of gift certificates, small appliances and a chest freezer filled with meat. For more info, call 685-3986.

• • •

SUGAR AND CREAM – Niagara Falls City Council Chairman Chris Voccio will host his next Coffee with Chris gathering at 9 a.m. Saturday in Confetti Cottage, 7917 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls. Voccio pays for the coffee. Guests can order food at their own expense. For more info, call 696-0086 or email ChrisVoccio@gmail.com.

• • •

SOUP’S ON – Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster, will serve a free soup luncheon from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. All are welcome. For more info, call 685-5766.

• • •

SAVE THE DATE – The Xi Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority will celebrate the sorority’s 112th anniversary at a Founders Day Awards Luncheon on Feb. 23 in the Millennium Buffalo Hotel, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Guest speaker will be Lorna Hill, founder and artistic director of the Ujima Theatre Company. Vocalist Drea D’Nur also will be featured. For info and tickets e-mail Alexa Givens-Wajed at alexajoan@gmail.com or Yolanda Wood at wood.yo@hotmail.com.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Jesse Sperry, Mark Supples, Neal Radice, Rick Falkowski, Melanie Chimento, Matthew Sundlov, Robert Hiller, Gerald Maurer, Mary Brucz, Scott Clare, Sharon Streb, Jerry Carroll, Annabel Konicki, John Culliton Mahoney, Matt Hupp and Jayden Schreck.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.