RALICKI, Tess T. (Chmura)

After a brief illness, February 3, 2020, age 93, of Depew. Beloved wife of the late William; dear sister of Frances E. (late Aloysius) Bartoszek and the late Sr. Mary Fides, Helen (late Norbert) Grace, Josephine (late Henry) Zynda, and Joseph Chmura; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta Parish, 496 Terrace Blvd., Depew Saturday 11:30 AM. No prior visitation. Tess retired after a long career at the Depew Agency. Memorial donations in Tess' name to a charity of your choice appreciated. Condolences shared at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com.