PERRY, Matthew A.

PERRY - Matthew A. February 4, 2020. Fiance; of Jennifer Hannen; father of John, Spencer, and Melinda Perry; brother of Norman J. and Patricia A. Perry. Friends are invited to a Memorial gathering on Saturday from 2-5 at the (Buffalo Chapel) THOMAS H. McCARTHY FUNERAL HOME, 1975 Seneca St. www.THMcCarthyFH.com