PERRY, Kenneth I.

PERRY - Kenneth I. February 4, 2020, of Kenmore, NY. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy and Lillian; loving father of Richard (Jackie), Dianne Busch, and the late David; dear grandfather of Joseph, Richelle, Colin, Christopher, and Jennifer; also survived by seven great-grandchildren. Friends may call Thursday and Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where Funeral Services will be held Saturday morning at 10. Friends invited. Mr. Perry was a member of Sweet Home Lodge #948 F.&A.M., under whose auspices a Service will be held Friday evening at 8. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Church of the Good Shepherd Food Pantry, 96 Jewett Pkwy., Buffalo, NY 14214. Online condolences may be made at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com