PACKARD, Clark H. "Dodo"

On February 5, 2020. Of East Amherst, NY. Beloved husband of Deborah Broder-Packard; father of T.J. Packard and Lauren (Jeremy)Pautler; grandfather of Mackenzie Pautler. Also survived by numerous close family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Friday at 1:30 PM at AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC., 281 Dodge Rd. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the SPCA of Erie County or Hospice Buffalo. Family guestbook available at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com