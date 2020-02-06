MILLERSKI, John J. "House"

MILLERSKI - John J. "House"

January 27, 2020 in Willard, OH. Son of the late David and Ann "Nancy" (nee McKnight) Millerski; dear brother of Mary Ellen Millerski of Ireland; also survived by many caring cousins and friends. Friends may call Saturday, 3-7 PM at the REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 657 Abbott Rd. (corner Red Jacket Pkwy.), where a service will be held following visitation at 7 PM. John was a locomotive engineer with CSX.