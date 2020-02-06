MESSING, Mary Jane "Nancy" (Hollnberger)

MESSING - Mary Jane "Nancy" (nee Hollnberger)

Of Elma, NY, formerly of Lancaster, February 4, 2020. Wife of the late George E.; mother of Richard M. Szafranski, Elizabeth J. (Ronald) Dehr, and Brian D. Szafranski; daughter of the late Otto and the late Catherine "Kitty" Hollnberger; sister of Joan P. (late William) Pionessa; aunt and friend to many. Nancy was retired from the Lancaster school system, where she was a secretary in various offices at the high school and middle school, with responsibilities for scheduling, grade reporting, purchasing, and more. Nancy enjoyed traveling, and headed the Lancaster Sports Boosters Travel Group from the 1970s to the 1990s, organizing trips to Miami (yearly), Hawaii, Alaska, and to various local and out-of-state places. Funeral Services will be held privately with the family. Burial will be in White Cemetery in Rushford, NY. If you wish, donations may be made in Nancy's name to a local not-for-profit. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com