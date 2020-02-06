McNall hired to help promote proposed STEM building at NCCC

Niagara County Community College, which in 2018 proposed a $30 million science, technology and math building, has hired former County Legislature Chairman W. Keith McNall as an independent contractor to promote the project.

NCCC President William J. Murabito said Wednesday that McNall's $1,000-a-month contract started Feb. 1 and runs through Aug. 31.

"I want him to work with members of the community to determine their interest and have them share their interest with the Legislature," Murabito said.

Normally, the cost of major construction projects at NCCC is split 50-50 between the state nniversity system and the County Legislature. Murabito said the county "supports the project, but there isn't any funding."

McNall said he will set up a committee of educators and business and health care leaders to support the STEM project.

Murabito said McNall, who lost his re-election race in November, is not considered a college employee. He receives no office space and no benefits.