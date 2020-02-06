Nate McMurray challenges Jacobs to eight debates throughout NY-27

In a sign that the special election campaign for the 27th Congressional District is underway, Democratic candidate Nate McMurray is challenging Republican Christopher L. Jacobs to a series of debates.

McMurray, the former Grand Island supervisor and unsuccessful candidate against former Rep. Chris Collins in 2018, on Wednesday proposed a session for each of the district’s eight counties, beginning Feb. 17 in Canandaigua. The pair is expected to meet in an April 28 special election to fill the vacancy created by Collins’ resignation Sept. 30.

“I’m proposing debates in every county across the district to give voters the information they deserve to make an informed decision on Election Day,” McMurray said.

He proposed about one debate per week during the campaign, with the last, on April 6, at a place to be determined.

Jacobs did not address the specifics of the McMurray proposal, but his campaign appears open to the concept.

“We look forward to the opportunity to debate as the campaign progresses,” said Jacobs spokesman Christian Chase.