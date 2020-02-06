Marriott at HarborCenter earns No. 1 ranking

For the fourth straight year, the Buffalo Marriott at LECOM HarborCenter was ranked No. 1 in customer satisfaction among 366 full-service Marriotts in North America.

The rankings were based on customer satisfaction surveys, including overall satisfaction, intent to recommend, staff service, restaurant food quality and food and beverage satisfaction. About 1,600 of the Marriott HarborCenter's guests took the survey, and nearly 82% of its guests said they would recommend the property.