Letter: Let’s rethink gift-giving, turning it into generosity

I find it outrageous that according to a recent article, 80% of retail business on Dec. 26 is returns. People have received things that they don’t want and don’t need. Let’s rethink holiday generosity. How about financial gifts to Roswell Park or to the Food Bank – the list goes on and on. And how about a gift to your church to help pay for heat and insurance?

Christmas has become a total nightmare beginning in October. Christmas should be a beautiful holiday that reflects Peace on Earth and good will toward men.

Unfortunately, those days seem to be gone.

Thora Van Horn

Buffalo