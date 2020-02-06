Letter: Let us not watch liberties dissolve from our democracy

What country allows a trial without witnesses and all available evidence? Iran, Turkey, China or perhaps Russia. The Senate’s vote against allowing witnesses represented a vote against democracy. No matter what our political leanings are, this is a bipartisan issue we must all address together.

Witnesses and evidence are crucial to the integrity of our democracy and judicial system. How willing are we as a nation to let the safeguards of democracy dissolve? If the president had nothing to hide, then why not let the witnesses testify and the additional documents be presented?

Democracy can be slow and messy, but its track record for fairness is much better than other systems. The personal freedom and liberty we enjoy under this system cannot be taken for granted. Are we really willing to let those slip away?

Joanne Miechowski

Williamsville