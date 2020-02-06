Letter: Jacobs misplaces concern when it comes to Democrats

In the recent article, “With NY-27 special election date set, gloves come off,” State Sen. Christopher L. Jacobs seemed to be concerned that the special election will be held on a day with high Democratic turnout – this is absurd.

The Republicans considers high Democratic turnout as a threat. Jacobs even goes as far as saying that Cuomo is trying to “rig” the election for the Democrats by having it on a day with high Democratic voter turnout.

One party considers more people voting synonymous with “rigging,” I urge readers to consider the consequences of your vote being a threat.

Michael Mezzadri

Orchard Park