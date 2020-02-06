KWIETNIEWSKI, Matthew E., Sr.

KWIETNIEWSKI - Matthew E., Sr. Of Buffalo, entered into rest February 4, 2020. Devoted father of Matthew E. Jr., Mark Kwietniewski, and Danielle (late Eric) Wright; cherished grand-father of nine grand-children and three great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Edward and Rita Kwietniewski. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday in Our Lady of Victory Basilica, Ridge Rd. and South Park Ave., at 9:15 o'clock (please assemble at church). Matthew was a third degree Knight of Columbus, Msgr. Nash Council #3875. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com