KOVACS, Magdalena (Gorosics)

February 4, 2020, in her 90th year, of Buffalo, NY: beloved wife of the late John; dearest mother of Leslie and John (Debbie Glowny); loving grandmother of Michael (Erin): great-grandmother of Hank and Imee; sister of Maria Fath: aunt of Clare (Vince) Somogyi. Relatives and friends may call at the Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, Thursday from 6 to 8 PM. Prayers Friday, at 10:45AM with a Mass of Christian Burial, 11:15 AM, at St. Martin of Tours Church, 1140 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY.