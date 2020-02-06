KOSMOWSKI, Matthew A. "Matt"

February 04, 2020, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved husband of Patricia L. (nee Flynn) Kosmowski; devoted father of Mark (Elizabeth) Kosmowski; brother of Andrew Kosmowski S.M., Christopher (Pamela) Kosmowski; loving grandfather of Sophia, Keira; caring brother of Suzanna Edison; predeceased by parents Edward and Mildred Kosmowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received on Friday from 4 - 8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY 716-674-5776. Prayers will be held Saturday at 10:30 AM followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Vianney, Orchard Park at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospitals or Shriner's Hospital. Online donations and condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com