KOLIPINSKI - Michael Age 60, passed away on February 3 , 2020 at Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton, Ontario. Born on November 19,1959, he was the son of Alice (Banaszynski) Kolipinski of Buffalo and the late Edmund Kolipinski; he is survived by his wife, Susan Williams; son Jamie and daughter Niki; their mother, Laurie Western Kolipinski; stepsons, Chip, Corey, and Christopher Williams; he is also survived by brothers, Edmund (Wanda) of Allentown, PA, and Martin (Diane) of Buffalo, NY: his sister, Janice Roche (Kyle) of Denver, CO. Mike was close to his large extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews and had many life-long friends. Michael grew up in Buffalo NY and moved to Fort Erie, ON, where he raised his family. Michael managed the Niagara Falls location of his family's Kolipinski Furniture store for many years before working at Value City Furniture, and finally retiring to do what he enjoyed most, painting and home repairs. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, February 8, at 1:00 PM, at Classics V Restaurant on Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY.