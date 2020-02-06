KLOC, Walter

KLOC - Walter Of Snyder, entered into rest on February 3, 2020. Beloved husband of 72 years to Virginia (nee Kaczanowski) Kloc; devoted father of Gerald (Susan) Kloc, William Kloc, Francine (Gary) Bauchan and Dennis (Katherine) Kloc; cherished grandfather of ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; loving son of the late George and Techla Kloc; dear brother of five siblings; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St. (near Harlem Rd.) Snyder on Friday from 6-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Dr. (corner of Main St.), Snyder, on Saturday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Mr. Kloc was a veteran of the US Air Force. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com