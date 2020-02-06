Bills' Jordan Poyer played big again in 2019, setting him up for new deal

Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson didn’t hesitate when asked who is the toughest player, pound for pound, on the team’s roster.

“Jordan Poyer,” he said.

It’s a subjective debate to a hard-to-define question.

Yet, there’s no doubting the respect Poyer receives from his teammates over the way he throws his body around on the field.

The 190-pound, seven-year veteran completed another outstanding season in 2019.

He ranked second on the Bills in tackles seventh among all NFL safeties, with 107.

“That’s cool, I didn’t know that,” Poyer said. “I work extremely hard in practice just being able to tackle. I understand that a huge part of my job is being able to tackle. And there’s some that I’ve missed. I think I have 107, which I probably could have 117. That comes with the reps. You’re always working on it.”

Poyer was eighth among safeties in tackles in 2018 and seventh in 2017. He and safety partner Micah Hyde have been critical to the Bills’ back-end consistency the past three years. The Bills allowed the fewest completions of both 20-plus and 40-plus passes in the NFL in 2019, and they’re No. 1 over the past three seasons in both categories.

The Bills surely will want to keep that consistency going.

Poyer’s contract is up after the 2020 season. He plays for an average of $3.25 million, which was a good deal for a guy with just 10 career starts when he joined the Bills. But he was the 33rd highest-paid safety in the NFL in 2019, by average salary, according to Spotrac.com.

The time to extend his contract is this offseason, before he begins the final year of his deal.

Poyer, who turns 29 in April, is clear about his feelings: “I love it here,” he says.

The feeling is mutual.

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier was asked about a football coaching adage that states the first two requirements of a good player are good feet and courage.

“Good feet and playing with courage, that’s Jordan Poyer for sure,” Frazier said. “He’s a tough dude. He’s not real big. But it’s what’s behind that chest cavity and between the ears that allows him to play bigger than his size and so well for us. He has a tremendous amount of courage, and he’s been blessed with athletic ability that he knows how to use.”

The only question will be coming up with terms that both sides find appealing.

The NFL safety market was reset – and raised – in 2019. Seven of the top eight highest paid safeties received their new contracts since March.

At the low end of the Poyer negotiating spectrum may be the Packers’ Adrian Amos, who got a $9 million-a-year deal, 11th on the safety pay list. He’s a little bigger and more physical than Poyer. Miami’s Reshad Jones is No. 6 on the safety pay list at $12 million a year. He has two Pro Bowls to his name but his star has fallen with the Dolphins. The Broncos gave Kareem Jackson $11 million a year, and the Raiders gave Lamarcus Joyner $10.5 million a year, seventh and eighth on the pay list, respectively. Neither of them has made a Pro Bowl. Poyer hasn’t either, but he has more interceptions the past three years (11) and played more games than Amos, Jones, Jackson or Lawrence.

Poyer might command a $12 million average, but the average likely won’t be as important as the amount of guaranteed money up front. The Bills have loads of cap space available in 2020 and 2021 to give Poyer an impressive guarantee and allow the back end of the contract to be less expensive, when they will have more of a need for cap space.

The versatility of both Poyer and Hyde is a big asset to Frazier, who can put either one on the back end or near the box. Poyer is more often near the line. He has missed only one game, in 2017, the past three seasons.

“It’s a physical game,” Poyer said. “I understand I have to have a certain mindset going into each game, knowing I have to put my body out there. Tackling is a mindset. You can’t try to tackle passive. you’ve got to want to get somebody down on the ground.”

Poyer likes making big hits, but he takes more pride in getting the ball-carrier down.

“We always joke around that I’m not a banger,” Poyer said. “If I can line somebody up then fine. Like running down on a kickoff against Denver, I was able to line a guy up. But I’m not somebody who’s going to try to take somebody’s head off. I’m 190 pounds. My job is to get him down on the ground, no matter what.”

He’s good at it.

“I think he’s a dog,” Johnson said.