'The Jerry Sullivan Show' ends its run on 1270 AM

“The Jerry Sullivan Show” has ended its run on 1270 AM, the Fan.

The former Buffalo News sports columnist announced the end of the sports talk program in a brief message on Twitter.

“The radio show went off the air today for a lack of financial support,” Sullivan wrote. “Thanks to anyone who listened on 1270 The Fan over the last 18 months. Buffalo needs an alternative voice more than ever.”

Sullivan was originally paired with former Buffalo News sports columnist Bucky Gleason on “The Bucky and Sully Show.” Gleason left almost a year ago to work in communications at Catholic Health, and Sullivan became the solo host.

Sullivan’s show was replaced this morning by a syndicated sports talk program.

