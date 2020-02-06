It was men who hammered out rules of anniversary gifts

By MaryJean Zajac

Do you ever wonder why men have a different take on wedding anniversary gifts? As women we have all the traditional gifts for each year memorized. The 25th is silver, 40th is ruby and if you make it to your 50th, it‘s gold.

By then you deserve the gold and some rubies, emeralds and diamonds too, after living with your man for all those years.

Of course, we all know that it was a woman or maybe even a few women that came up with the idea of each anniversary token. Picture a group of women sitting around a hot fireplace cooking the day’s supper or maybe pounding the family’s clothes on the rocks by the riverbed.

One woman says, “Hey, I’m getting tired of pounding clothes. Do you ladies agree? We need to think of some way to get our dear husbands to give us gifts that we can appreciate for doing this work!”

She goes on to say, “Are you with me, ladies?” All the other women agree and they come up with the list that we now see, especially in jewelry stores. Oh, did I mention, one of the women was married to a jeweler. Convenient, huh?

Now let’s just imagine how a man would have handled the same discussion. Are you ready, ladies?

So, the guys are all sitting around an open fire, grunting and scratching. What? Your guy doesn’t grunt or scratch? OK then.

One man who has a better awareness of the female species says, “Hey, maybe we should give our wives a gift to commemorate our wedding anniversaries. After all, they keep the mud huts clean, cook our meals and raise the kids. They deserve something nice once in a while.”

The other men continued to grunt and scratch until one astute man says, “I’ve got an idea. We could give them a different gift for each year of being married.”

They all agree, but what to give them? So as men they come up with a list that they feel would be appropriate for their wives.

Twenty-five years would be hand tools, 40 years would be power tools and 50 years would be a young man to do all the jobs around the hut, because by then the guys are too old to do anything anyway.

Of course, when they presented their list to the women they were met with steely glares and raised frying pans. After everyone calmed down they came up with the list we see nowadays.

A few compromises were made and that is why you see paper for the first year, cotton for the second year and iron for the sixth year.

The men thought that paper was great for making fires and the cotton was needed for making clothes. They decided on iron in hopes the women folk would get a clue and iron some clothes. So practical, those guys.

So if you were always wondering how on earth did iron and steel make it to this list, know that when a guy has any input you’re going to get tools. I’m sure the iron was for well, you know, and the steel was for the pans.

If you’re wondering what my dear husband would buy me for our anniversary, wonder no longer. They were practical gifts like his and hers garage door openers and a dishwasher. Thanks, honey, I love you too.

I guess sometimes we women have to be happy with the compromises and the grunts and scratching.

MaryJean Zajac, of Orchard Park, would enjoy getting an occasional gift that’s not practical.