High School Extra: Will East beats Will North in overtime in boys basketball

It took more than a month to complete it, but it proved worth the wait.

Led by a 32-point performance by Cal Shifflet and a strong floor game by sophomore guard Max Schneider, Williamsville East defeated host Williamsville North, 66-63, in overtime Tuesday night.

It was a continuation of their Dec. 28 game which was suspended because of a medical emergency to referee Benji Bluman. Bluman’s was revived and his life was saved by the work of first responders and medical personnel in the crowd for the championship game of the Five Guys Tournament.

Bluman was at a pregame ceremony to honor the emergency personnel who saved his life.

North, which trailed by three at the half and two going into the fourth quarter, led 58-56 before Joe Mack scored a layup off Schneider’s feed with 4 seconds left in regulation.

The play was designed for Schneider to attack the basket and dish it off if Mack became free, according to East coach R.J. Killinger. That’s what happened.

Shifflet made eight 3-pointers and took down five rebounds and had four assists. Schneider had 11 assists.

North was led Breht Swiech’s 18 points including four 3-pointers.

East took a 65-59 lead in overtime on a basket by Schneider and a 3-pointer from the corner by Kevin Early off a pass from Schneider. A three by Swiech cut the margin to two but North did not score on a final possession.

Meanwhile in Pendleton, Williamsville East received a big assist in its battle with Amherst in the ECIC II boys basketball race. Coach Gil Licata’s Starpoint Spartans handed Amherst its first division loss, 53-48, behind 19 points by Clevester Bradley and 15 by Sam Walters.

Another title for Canisius

Max Kruglov of Canisius qualified for the state meet in two individual events and swam on two winning relays on Tuesday in the Monsignor Martin Association All-Catholic meet at the Erie Community College Flickinger Center pool.

Canisius triumphed over St. Joe’s and St. Francis for its 18th straight All-Catholic team title.

Kruglov won the 200 individual medley (1:58.22) and the 100 backstroke (53.43) in state meet qualifying times. The Crusaders’ 400 freestyle relay of Matt Woyksnar, Christian Wilson, Kruglov and Sean Grace turned in a state qualifying time of 3:18.82.

The Crusaders won nine of the 11 events on the program.

Woyksnar in the 100 freestyle (49.00), Grace in the 200 freestyle (1:49.15), Henri Weimer in the 50 freestyle (23.12) and Evan Maynard in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.46) were the other Canisius individual victories. Also, the Crusaders’ 200 medley relay of Wilson, Woyksnar, Maynard and Kruglov won in 1:41.16 and the 200 freestyle relay of Clayton Kibler, Tom Struckman, Alexsander Zablotski and Jed Dietrich won in 1:39.10.

Milestones

• Daemen recruit Tyler Hind of Randolph scored his 2,000th career point on Monday in a 72-23 boys basketball win at Gowanda. Hind, a 6-foot senior, had 20 points in the game. A week ago, Hind became Western New York’s all-time leader in 3-point baskets made when he broke the record held by former Williamsville South athlete Joe Licata.

• Sophomore Trevin Boling of Tonawanda scored 27 points including his 140th career 3-pointer to pass Jesse Lalka (138) on the school’s all-time list in a 58-32 win at Alden in ECIC IV. It was the fourth straight win for Tonawanda.

• Kevion Taylor of City Honors celebrated Senior Night by scoring his 1,000th career point in the Centaurs’ 56-44 win over Emerson. Taylor had 30 points and 13 rebounds in the victory and now has 1,007 career points.