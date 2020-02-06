GILES, Calvin Thomas

GILES - Calvin Thomas February 4, 2020. Beloved son of the late Dorothy Delilah (nee May) and Grover Thomas Giles; dearest brother of Jo Ann (Peter L.) Adams. The family will be present to receive friends Monday, February 10, from 12 to 2 PM in the Chapel of the Elms, located in Elmlawn Cemetery, 3939 Delaware Avenue at Brighton Road, Tonawanda, NY, where a Funeral Service will follow at 2 PM. Please share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com