Red Wings 4, Sabres 3 (SO)

After Evan Rodrigues tied the game with 46.2 seconds left in regulation, the Sabres couldn't score in OT and Andreas Athanasiou's shootout winner gave the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory that ruined the NHL starting debut of Sabres goalie Jonas Johansson on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.