Erie County Democrats endorse John Flynn for district attorney

Erie County Democrats are backing John J. Flynn for the District Attorney's Office – again.

The executive committee of the county's Democratic Party endorsed Flynn on Thursday, according to a release from the organization.

The decision of Democratic leaders repeated support for Flynn, a UB Law School graduate, that had previously been given in his prior election.

"In the three years since he took office, John Flynn has been a beacon of integrity, fairness, and belief in justice and the rule of law," Jeremy J. Zellner, chair of the county Democratic Party, said in the release.