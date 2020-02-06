CHRISTMAN, Welthea (Baker)

CHRISTMAN - Welthea (nee Baker)

Age 77, of Buffalo, February 5, 2020. Wife of 57 years to Richard A. Christman; mother of Steven (Elena) Christman, Melissa (Troy) Roth and Carrie (Nick) Puleo; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister of Susan (late Peter) Collins, Peter (Mary Beth) Baker and Mary Louise (Mark) Bannerman. Also many cousins, nieces and nephews. Welthea dedicated her life to volunteer-ism with Girl Scouts, Alzheimers Assn. and Burchfield Penney Art Center. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday (February 7) from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts), in Tonawanda. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 11 AM Saturday (February 8) in Saint Simond's Episcopal Church, 200 Cazenovia St., in Buffalo. Everyone welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to Hospice Buffalo. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com