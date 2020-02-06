Sabres game day: Jonas Johansson gets call with franchise pride on line against Detroit

Matchup: Buffalo Sabres (23-23-7) vs. Detroit Red Wings (12-38-4)

Where: KeyBank Center

When: 7 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Network

Radio: WGR 550

It's hard to fathom a scenario where the Buffalo Sabres lose tonight. And while that sentence may seem out of touch in the wake of the team's current 1-4 slide and Tuesday's gruesome 6-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche, it's the reality.

The Detroit Red Wings are in town and they are at least 15 points behind every other team in the NHL. They have lost nine games in a row, going 0-8-1 in that stretch. They have been shut out in the last two games, home losses to the New York Rangers (1-0) and Philadelphia (3-0).

And while the Sabres appear to have very little left to play for in terms of the postseason race, given that they're 11 points out of third in the Atlantic Division and 12 out in the wild-card hunt, franchise pride in the 50th anniversary season is certainly on the line.

"We need to get back to our game above all," coach Ralph Krueger said today. "It’s important to understand you have to respect every team you play in this league. It doesn’t matter where you are, at home or away. It doesn’t matter where that team is in the standings. On any given night everybody can play to a certain level to earn themselves a win. We have to focus on ourselves.

"All of that other conversation right now doesn’t help us to get back to our game and what makes us strong. And that’s what we’re focusing on here today, not franchise thoughts or bigger pictures beyond having a game where our home fans are really happy with what they see and we are proud of the performance."

On the air: Yes, you read that right above. This game is going national on NBCSN. And it's a big-name crew as well, with Kenny Albert and Pierre McGuire on the call. Remember, national TV schedules through February are made over the summer and the network can't flex out of games before March. Think NBC would rather be doing Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay tonight? Uh-huh.

A debut in net: As expected, Jonas Johansson will make his NHL debut in goal tonight for Buffalo. Called up from Rochester in the wake of Linus Ullmark's injury, Johansson played 29½ minutes Tuesday in relief of Carter Hutton and stopped the final 13 shots he faced after giving up a goal to Colorado's Mikko Rantanen. He was the Sabres' third-round pick in 2014.

"It's a great feeling. It's like any game, really. Just try to focus like it's any game," Johansson, 24, said today. "I'm just doing my habits, my routine, getting focused for tonight. I feel like if I would look at it from the outside, it would feel really huge – and it does feel big – but when you’re in the middle of it you just try to focus on it like it’s any game."

"He’s coming to our space in a really good way, worked hard through the practices, also off-ice sessions," Krueger said. "He has a very good pro package that he brings with him. We’re quite impressed with him."

Until the Colorado meltdown, goals-against had not been a problem for the Sabres as they had given up just 15 goals in the previous seven games. Protecting a young goalie in his first start might snap some of that defensive responsibility back into place.

"It's good for him. He was at the all-star game and was really doing well in the AHL so I think he deserves this," forward Zemgus Girgensons said. "He stepped in there last game and that's not an easy situation to step in and he did his job."

The Buffalo lineup: The Sabres will take the warmup with 13 forwards and dress 12. Defenseman Zach Bogosian will be a healthy scratch. Rasmus Dahlin (upper body) will miss his second straight game. Curtis Lazar (flu) is questionable while Johan Larsson, who sat out Tuesday's game, will return.

How bad is Detroit?: Since opening the season 3-1, the Wings are on a path that will make them the worst team of the salary cap era. And yes, that means worse than the Sabres' tank teams. They're on pace for 43 points – five fewer than what Colorado had in 2016-17. The Buffalo clubs of 2013-14 and 2014-15 had 52 and 54 points, respectively.

In addition to the current 0-8-1 stretch, Detroit has had winless stretches that include 0-7-1, 0-10-2 where the 10 regulation losses were consecutive and 0-6. That's four winless parts of the season totaling 0-31-4. Mind-boggling stuff.

The Wings have a minus-96 goal differential. The next worst is New Jersey – at only minus-49. Detroit is last in goals for (110/2.04 per game) and goals against (206/3.81). It is 30th on the power play overall and dead last on the road at just 9.9% (7 for 71). The Wings are 31st on the penalty kill at 73.2%.

Winger Andreas Athanasiou, a former 30-goal scorer, has just five goals in 37 games and an NHL-worst minus-38 rating. Goalie Jimmy Howard is 0-15-2 in his last 17 starts and has ghastly numbers on the season (2-20-2, 4.12/.884). Jonathan Bernier is starting tonight and has been pretty darn good (10-14-2, 2.89/.908) considering the play in front of him.

The Sabres, however, aren't going to be drawn into talk of the opponent. Especially after what happened here Tuesday.

"Coming off a game like last game, no matter who would have been our opponent, we would play the same way," Girgensons said. "There's going to be a fire in us to show something today."

Weird scheduling: The Wings will make both of their appearances in Buffalo in a six-day stretch. They'll also meet the Sabres here Tuesday night (why doesn't the NHL just do a few two-game series each year, right?). The Sabres won the two prior meetings this year in Little Caesars Arena, a 2-0 victory on Oct. 25 and a 5-1 win on Jan. 12.