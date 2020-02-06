BROOKS, Marie A. (Piede)

Of Hamburg, NY, February 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard J. Brooks Sr.; loving mother of Deborah (Joseph) Collins, Karen (Dennis) Gleason and Richard Brooks Jr.; loving grandmother of Morgan (Amanda) Collins, Tyler Collins, Jason (Meghan) Ruh and Melissa Ruh; great-grandmother of Max, Carter, Kyla, Luca, Brynne, Ella, Emma, Isaac and Quinn; sister of Virginia (Jay) Chapman; predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Friday from 4 to 8 PM at (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday morning at 10 am at St. Bernadette Church, 5930 S. Abbott Rd., Orchard Park (please assemble at the church). Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Assoc. of WNY. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com