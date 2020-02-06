Attorney plans psychiatric defense for Niagara County man charged with killing stepfather

The attorney for Gregory A. Roy, the Porter man charged with killing his stepfather, said Wednesday that he will try to convince a jury that Roy is "not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect."

Attorney George V.C. Muscato told Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon Wednesday that a psychiatrist will examine Roy, 30, and prepare a report by the end of February. The murder trial begins May 11.

Roy spent five months in a state psychiatric center in 2019 after he was deemed incompetent to stand trial.

Roy's former attorney, Assistant Public Defender A. Joseph Catalano, revealed last year that in January 2018, a judge ordered Roy into Erie County Medical Center for a month to force him to take schizophrenia medications. Catalano said Roy later stopped taking the pills.

Prosecutors say that on April 29, 2018, Roy allegedly shot his stepfather, Rudy Ray Rockett, to death while the victim thought he was being driven to Buffalo Niagara International Airport for a return flight to California.