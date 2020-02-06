Aquin returns to Amerks, gets pair of goals in win

Pascal Aquin scored two goals including the game-winner for the Rochester Americans in a 4-2 American Hockey League victory Wednesday night over the Cleveland Monsters in Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland. It was the Amerks’ sixth straight win.

It was the first game back with Rochester for Aquin, a 22-year-old left wing, since his recall from the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL.

Aquin had six goals and 11 assists in 30 games for the Cyclones. He played his only game last season with Rochester after spending most of the season with Cincinnati where he scored 27 goals among 59 points in 68 games.

A native of Le Gardeur, Quebec, Aquin had played 15 games for Rochester, the last on Dec. 28, with one goal and two assists before he was sent back to Cincinnati.

Goals by Nathan Paetsch and Aquin gave the Amerks a 2-0 lead. Calvin Thurkauf scored 1:02 into the second period for Cleveland but Aquin’s second of the game at 4:53 made it 3-1. Eric Cornel scored his ninth of the season for Rochester in the third to make it 4-1 before Trey Fix-Wolansky finished the scoring with 7:42 left.

Cornel, who had two assists in addition to his goal, was the game’s first star. Aquin was the second star.

Andrew Hammond made 23 saves for Rochester. Matiss Kivlenieks had 44 for Cleveland.